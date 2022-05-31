Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) to Hold

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ubisoft Entertainment operates in parts of Europe, Canada and the United States and its primary activities are the production, publishing and distribution of interactive entertainment products. Products include video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons, literary, multimedia, audio-visual products, cinematographic and television works. Some of its brands are Driver, Anno, Endwar and Tom Clancy. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €38.10 ($40.97) to €40.00 ($43.01) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €55.00 ($59.14) to €53.00 ($56.99) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Societe Generale raised shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €55.30 ($59.46) price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ubisoft Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.66.

Shares of UBSFY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,702. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $14.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.70.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

