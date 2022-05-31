Zalando (FRA:ZAL) PT Set at €60.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) has been assigned a €60.00 ($64.52) target price by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 53.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ZAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($96.77) price objective on Zalando in a report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €118.00 ($126.88) price target on Zalando in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €76.00 ($81.72) price target on Zalando in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Warburg Research set a €95.00 ($102.15) price target on Zalando in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €36.00 ($38.71) price target on Zalando in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €74.87 ($80.50).

ZAL traded up €1.88 ($2.02) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €39.08 ($42.02). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,199,099 shares. Zalando has a twelve month low of €36.33 ($39.06) and a twelve month high of €49.86 ($53.61). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €40.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is €57.33.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

