Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.52-$6.79 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.52 billion.
NASDAQ:ZD opened at $77.28 on Tuesday. Ziff Davis has a twelve month low of $71.98 and a twelve month high of $147.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.53 and a 200-day moving average of $99.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.05.
Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $315.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.49 million. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 22.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ziff Davis will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth about $507,186,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $423,655,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,604,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,930,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,861,000. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.
Ziff Davis Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ziff Davis (ZD)
- Broadcom Is Primed To Hit A New All-Time High
- Ulta Beauty Had One Beautiful Quarter
- MarketBeat Podcast: Where Are The Next Small Cap Opportunities?
- Workday Gets Worked Over By The Analysts
- Builders FirstSource Stock is Building Out a Base
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.