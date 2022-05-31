Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.52-$6.79 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.52 billion.

NASDAQ:ZD opened at $77.28 on Tuesday. Ziff Davis has a twelve month low of $71.98 and a twelve month high of $147.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.53 and a 200-day moving average of $99.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.05.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $315.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.49 million. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 22.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ziff Davis will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $225.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ziff Davis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Ziff Davis from $225.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Ziff Davis from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Ziff Davis from $150.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth about $507,186,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $423,655,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,604,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,930,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,861,000. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

