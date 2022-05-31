ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Short Interest Down 19.1% in May

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,150,000 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the April 30th total of 5,130,000 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on ZIM shares. Clarkson Capital downgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.80.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZIM. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 166.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,062,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,500 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 350.5% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,682,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,088,000 after buying an additional 2,087,230 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 123.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,433,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,626,000 after buying an additional 1,897,990 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 204.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,708,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,397,000 after buying an additional 1,819,550 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 5,999.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 964,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,786,000 after buying an additional 948,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock traded down $4.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.68. 226,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,407,786. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 1-year low of $33.71 and a 1-year high of $91.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.41.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $14.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.65 by $1.54. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 45.36% and a return on equity of 167.57%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 41.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $2.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.90%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.80%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

