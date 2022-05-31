Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) PT Lowered to $61.50 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $75.00 to $61.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ZION. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Raymond James cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.91.

ZION stock opened at $57.04 on Tuesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $47.06 and a 52 week high of $75.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, April 29th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP James R. Abbott acquired 10,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.03 per share, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 77,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,663.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott A. Law sold 713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $38,616.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,003.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 243.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

