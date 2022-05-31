ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 313,300 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the April 30th total of 383,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZKIN. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ZK International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ZK International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in ZK International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in ZK International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ZK International Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZKIN opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. ZK International Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $5.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.40.

ZK International Group Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, producing, and selling double-press thin-walled stainless steel, carbon steel, and single-press tubes and fittings in the People's Republic of China. It offers carbon and stainless steel strips; carbon and stainless steel pipes; light gauge stainless steel pipes; pipe connections and fittings; and couplings, unions, adapters, caps, plug pipes, elbows, three-way fittings, tees, cross, side-inlet elbows, wyes, reducers, bushings, pipe fasteners, and pipe flanges.

