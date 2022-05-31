Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Short Interest Update

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,070,000 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the April 30th total of 4,960,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.88.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $387,806.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,239,025.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total transaction of $1,128,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Zoetis by 58.2% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 254,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,385,000 after buying an additional 93,548 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $433,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 362,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,486,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Zoetis by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 278,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,845,000 after acquiring an additional 33,950 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ZTS traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $171.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,538,839. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Zoetis has a 1-year low of $156.67 and a 1-year high of $249.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $178.79 and its 200 day moving average is $199.45. The firm has a market cap of $80.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.15, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Zoetis will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.82%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

