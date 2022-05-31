Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $168.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.31% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Zscaler is benefiting from the rising demand for cyber-security solutions owing to the slew of data breaches. Increasing demand for privileged access security on digital transformation and cloud-migration strategies is a key growth driver. Zscaler’s portfolio strength boosts its competitive edge and helps add users. Moreover, a strong presence across verticals, such as banking, insurance, healthcare, public sector, pharmaceuticals, telecommunications services and education, is safeguarding Zscaler from the pandemic’s negative impact. Also, recent acquisitions, Smokescreen and Trustdome, are expected to enhance its portfolio. Nonetheless, the company’s aggressive investment toward sales & marketing and research & development might weigh on its near-term profitability. Moreover, intensifying competition poses a concern.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Zscaler from $330.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. FBN Securities dropped their target price on Zscaler from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Zscaler from $390.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Zscaler from $350.00 to $200.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Zscaler to $200.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS traded down $6.31 on Tuesday, hitting $153.69. 48,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,290,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.56 and a beta of 1.09. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $125.12 and a 12 month high of $376.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $286.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 58.33% and a negative net margin of 38.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $641,155.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 12,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $2,552,435.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,779 shares of company stock worth $7,896,977. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Zscaler by 1.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,365 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the third quarter valued at about $418,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Zscaler by 58.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Zscaler by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

