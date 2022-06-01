-$0.01 EPS Expected for PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) will report ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for PLAYSTUDIOS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is $0.01. PLAYSTUDIOS posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PLAYSTUDIOS will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $0.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PLAYSTUDIOS.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.18). PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a negative return on equity of 7.54%.

MYPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PLAYSTUDIOS to $5.20 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PLAYSTUDIOS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.55.

In related news, CEO Andrew S. Pascal acquired 10,100 shares of PLAYSTUDIOS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,894,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew S. Pascal bought 30,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.01 per share, with a total value of $123,107.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 161,900 shares of company stock valued at $788,639.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 291.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 57.2% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 247.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MYPS traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,004,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,623. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.55 million, a P/E ratio of -33.00 and a beta of -1.56. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $10.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.65.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

