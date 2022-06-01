-$0.06 EPS Expected for ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for ATI Physical Therapy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.05). ATI Physical Therapy posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 220%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ATI Physical Therapy will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.06). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ATI Physical Therapy.

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. ATI Physical Therapy had a negative return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 145.08%.

ATIP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on ATI Physical Therapy from $3.50 to $2.25 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Benchmark upgraded ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on ATI Physical Therapy in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bleichroeder LP acquired a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the third quarter valued at $2,866,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in ATI Physical Therapy by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in ATI Physical Therapy by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 237,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 24,052 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATI Physical Therapy stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $1.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,255. ATI Physical Therapy has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $10.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $406.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.51.

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc operates as an outpatient physical therapy provider that specializes in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services in the United States. It offers a range of services to its patients, including physical therapy to treat spine, shoulder, knee, and neck injuries or pain; work conditioning and work hardening; and hand therapy, aquatic therapy, functional capacity assessment, and wellness programs.

