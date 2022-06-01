$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) will post $0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. Oceaneering International posted earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.53. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.99. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Oceaneering International.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. Oceaneering International had a positive return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $446.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on OII shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Oceaneering International from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OII. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Oceaneering International by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,822,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $212,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,383 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,537,000. Sourcerock Group LLC raised its holdings in Oceaneering International by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 3,299,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,320,000 after acquiring an additional 964,944 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Oceaneering International by 189.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,353,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,067,000 after acquiring an additional 884,814 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Oceaneering International during the third quarter valued at about $7,700,000. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OII traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.96. 81,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,035,459. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Oceaneering International has a 12-month low of $9.92 and a 12-month high of $18.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.95 and a beta of 3.00.

About Oceaneering International (Get Rating)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oceaneering International (OII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.