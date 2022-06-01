-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Skylight Health Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.11). Skylight Health Group reported earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Skylight Health Group will report full year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.51). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.35). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Skylight Health Group.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SLHG. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Skylight Health Group from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skylight Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.44.

SLHG stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.83. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,675. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Skylight Health Group has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $6.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.09.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLHG. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Skylight Health Group by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 168,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 32,084 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Skylight Health Group in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Skylight Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Skylight Health Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Skylight Health Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 0.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skylight Health Group Inc operates as a healthcare services and technology company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Colombia. It operates the US multi-state primary care health network, which provides a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health, and laboratory/diagnostic testing.

