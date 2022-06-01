-$0.16 EPS Expected for 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) will post ($0.16) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for 2U’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.04). 2U posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that 2U will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.19). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to $0.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover 2U.

Get 2U alerts:

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. 2U had a negative return on equity of 18.88% and a negative net margin of 28.45%. The company had revenue of $253.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. 2U’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on 2U from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. William Blair lowered 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on 2U from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised 2U from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWOU. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in 2U by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in 2U in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in 2U in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 2U in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 2U in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000.

2U stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,362,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357,048. 2U has a fifty-two week low of $8.12 and a fifty-two week high of $46.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $677.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.81.

2U Company Profile (Get Rating)

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 2U (TWOU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.