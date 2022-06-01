-$0.16 EPS Expected for Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Benefitfocus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Benefitfocus posted earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will report full year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.09. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Benefitfocus.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $61.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.74 million. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BNFT shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Benefitfocus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Benefitfocus from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

In other Benefitfocus news, CEO Matthew Levin sold 37,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total value of $319,152.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 511,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,392,376.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Alpana Wegner sold 5,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $73,276.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,852.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 393,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,637,313 and sold 46,113 shares valued at $430,363. Corporate insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNFT. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,958 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Benefitfocus by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 252,442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Benefitfocus by 9.8% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 31,890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Benefitfocus stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.16. The stock had a trading volume of 7,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,098. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.57. Benefitfocus has a 12 month low of $7.63 and a 12 month high of $15.20. The stock has a market cap of $311.07 million, a P/E ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.65.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

