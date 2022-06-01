$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Community Health Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.36. Community Health Systems posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Health Systems will report full-year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.54. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Community Health Systems.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CYH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Community Health Systems in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Community Health Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Community Health Systems from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.53.

Shares of NYSE:CYH traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $5.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,818. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.23. The company has a market capitalization of $682.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.83. Community Health Systems has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $17.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYH. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Community Health Systems by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,414,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,450,000 after purchasing an additional 93,270 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,407,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,532,000 after purchasing an additional 198,080 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP raised its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 7,126,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,594,000 after acquiring an additional 724,401 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Community Health Systems by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,163,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,415,000 after buying an additional 167,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Community Health Systems by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 3,252,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,612,000 after buying an additional 1,052,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

About Community Health Systems (Get Rating)

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Health Systems (CYH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.