-$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP – Get Rating) will announce ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Field Trip Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.14). The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Field Trip Health will report full year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.42). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Field Trip Health.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Field Trip Health from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, February 17th.
NASDAQ FTRP opened at $0.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 9.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Field Trip Health has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $6.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.14 and its 200-day moving average is $1.92.
Field Trip Health Company Profile (Get Rating)
Field Trip Health Ltd. engages in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies in North America. The company operates Field Trip Health Centres that provide psychedelic therapies; offers Field Trip Digital apps; and Field Trip Discovery, a drug development division developing the next generation of psychedelic molecules.
