-$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) to post ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Applied Genetic Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Applied Genetic Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Genetic Technologies will report full year earnings of ($1.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($1.07). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.43). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Applied Genetic Technologies.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Genetic Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.
AGTC traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.88. 307,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,019. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.63. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $4.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.65.
Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.
