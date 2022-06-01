$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) will report $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.34. Easterly Government Properties reported earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.39. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Easterly Government Properties.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.26). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $72.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DEA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Easterly Government Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.88.

Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $19.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.94. Easterly Government Properties has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 56.09 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is currently 302.87%.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $149,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 19,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $411,474.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,594 shares of company stock worth $919,174. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 21,819 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 33,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter worth $1,795,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 25.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. 84.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

