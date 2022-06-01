-$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) will report ($0.34) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for TPI Composites’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.56) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.19). TPI Composites reported earnings per share of ($0.80) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 57.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPI Composites will report full year earnings of ($1.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.14) to ($0.76). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to $0.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TPI Composites.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $384.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.92 million. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 88.53% and a negative net margin of 10.13%. TPI Composites’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on TPI Composites from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on TPI Composites from $27.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TPI Composites has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.62.

NASDAQ TPIC opened at $13.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $513.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.06 and its 200 day moving average is $13.92. TPI Composites has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $51.79.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 3.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC grew its position in TPI Composites by 10.7% in the first quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in TPI Composites by 3.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in TPI Composites by 3.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in TPI Composites in the third quarter worth about $52,000.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

