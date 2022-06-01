$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.47. Park Hotels & Resorts reported earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 318.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Park Hotels & Resorts.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.25). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Park Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 190.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PK shares. TheStreet upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.86.

Shares of NYSE PK traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.06. 2,838,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,428,083. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 1.88. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $15.57 and a 1 year high of $22.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.67 and a 200 day moving average of $18.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PK. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3,990.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,554.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 870,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,663,000 after purchasing an additional 837,802 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 272,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 13,387 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 31.2% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 82,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 19,662 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 151.2% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 224,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 134,976 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

