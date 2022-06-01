$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Old National Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.38. Old National Bancorp reported earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Old National Bancorp.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $291.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.50 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on ONB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Old National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

In related news, CFO Brendon B. Falconer purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.24 per share, with a total value of $45,720.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $45,720. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark G. Sander purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.31 per share, with a total value of $107,170.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 387,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,933,604.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 24,720 shares of company stock valued at $377,713. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 37.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,378,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $546,744,000 after buying an additional 9,124,230 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 59.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,663,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $485,881,000 after purchasing an additional 11,101,411 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 71.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,070,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,996,000 after purchasing an additional 7,523,808 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 54.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,423,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465,409 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 774.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,304,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,309,000 after purchasing an additional 12,669,445 shares during the period. 78.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONB stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.81. The company had a trading volume of 149,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,569,036. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.80. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $20.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

