$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Qiagen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.49. Qiagen posted earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 32.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Qiagen will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Qiagen.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $628.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.95 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 26.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.92.

NYSE:QGEN traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.05. The company had a trading volume of 690,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,750. Qiagen has a fifty-two week low of $41.32 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Qiagen during the third quarter worth about $42,793,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Qiagen by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 531,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,579,000 after purchasing an additional 89,619 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Qiagen by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 21,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 11,421 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Qiagen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Qiagen by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 326,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,130,000 after purchasing an additional 77,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

About Qiagen (Get Rating)

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Qiagen (QGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.