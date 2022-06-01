-$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.51) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Immuneering’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.46). Immuneering posted earnings per share of ($1.61) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 68.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immuneering will report full year earnings of ($2.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.25) to ($1.83). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.83) to ($2.02). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Immuneering.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.03). Immuneering had a negative return on equity of 38.00% and a negative net margin of 2,651.85%. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on IMRX. Oppenheimer began coverage on Immuneering in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Immuneering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.13.

In other Immuneering news, Director Ann E. Berman acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Laurie Keating bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $70,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 21,451 shares of company stock worth $123,501 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Immuneering during the third quarter worth $30,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Immuneering during the third quarter worth about $33,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Immuneering by 81.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Immuneering by 111.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Immuneering during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IMRX opened at $4.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $118.23 million and a PE ratio of -1.50. Immuneering has a 52-week low of $3.74 and a 52-week high of $33.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.36.

Immuneering Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the oncology and neuroscience product candidates. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 to treat solid tumors.

