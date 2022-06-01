-$0.58 EPS Expected for Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) will announce ($0.58) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.65) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.52). Castle Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.34) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 70.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($3.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.36) to ($2.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.38) to ($2.05). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Castle Biosciences.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.26). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 52.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSTL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Castle Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.57.

In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 8,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total value of $338,234.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSTL. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,116,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,604,000 after purchasing an additional 622,786 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $27,258,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $19,408,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,823,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 368.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 482,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,700,000 after purchasing an additional 379,673 shares during the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Castle Biosciences stock opened at $22.27 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.87. The company has a market capitalization of $584.83 million, a P/E ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 1.11. Castle Biosciences has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $78.92.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

