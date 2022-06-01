$0.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.62. Omega Healthcare Investors posted earnings of $0.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full-year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $3.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Omega Healthcare Investors.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 42.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 41,294 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $1,313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OHI opened at $29.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $38.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.00%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 143.32%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.