$0.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.62. Omega Healthcare Investors posted earnings of $0.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full-year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $3.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Omega Healthcare Investors.
Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 42.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 41,294 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $1,313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:OHI opened at $29.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $38.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.01.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.00%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 143.32%.
Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)
Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.
