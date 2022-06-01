$0.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GILGet Rating) (TSE:GIL) to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gildan Activewear’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. Gildan Activewear reported earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will report full-year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.27. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Gildan Activewear.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GILGet Rating) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $774.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.81 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 31.46% and a net margin of 21.07%. Gildan Activewear’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on GIL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Gildan Activewear from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$63.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gildan Activewear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,766,094 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $456,375,000 after acquiring an additional 85,294 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 10,240,172 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $373,869,000 after purchasing an additional 314,005 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,231,436 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $233,554,000 after purchasing an additional 102,253 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,499,601 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,771,000 after buying an additional 359,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,818,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear stock opened at $31.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.44. Gildan Activewear has a 52-week low of $28.86 and a 52-week high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 3.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.30%.

About Gildan Activewear (Get Rating)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

