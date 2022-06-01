$0.85 EPS Expected for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BENGet Rating) will announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Franklin Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.90. Franklin Resources posted earnings of $0.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Resources will report full year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.83. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Franklin Resources.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BENGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 22.02%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 998,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $12,249,999.90. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,079,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,757,759.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 43.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BEN traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.62. 82,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,161,026. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Franklin Resources has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $38.27. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.14.

About Franklin Resources (Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

