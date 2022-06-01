$1.01 EPS Expected for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) to report $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Werner Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06. Werner Enterprises reported earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will report full year earnings of $3.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $4.17. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Werner Enterprises.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $764.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Werner Enterprises’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WERN shares. Susquehanna raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Stephens cut shares of Werner Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America cut Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Werner Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 157.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 144,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,394,000 after purchasing an additional 88,225 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 38,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 11,052 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 140,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,201,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WERN traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,755. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.23. Werner Enterprises has a 52 week low of $36.29 and a 52 week high of $48.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.09%.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

