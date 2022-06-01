$1.11 Billion in Sales Expected for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.11 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.10 billion and the highest is $1.12 billion. Bloomin’ Brands reported sales of $1.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full-year sales of $4.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.38 billion to $4.45 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.52 billion to $4.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bloomin’ Brands.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 131.48% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.45.

BLMN stock opened at $21.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.79. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1 year low of $17.27 and a 1 year high of $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 230,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,750,000 after buying an additional 210,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 91.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 97,281 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 46,400 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,661,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,864,000 after purchasing an additional 907,013 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 136.6% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 57,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 33,242 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $968,000.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

