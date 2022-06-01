$1.14 EPS Expected for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) to report earnings per share of $1.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.10. Sun Life Financial reported earnings of $1.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.58 to $5.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.93 to $5.51. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sun Life Financial.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.03. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $300.00 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SLF shares. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.29.

NYSE SLF traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $49.42. 37,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 888,015. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.82. The company has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06. Sun Life Financial has a 12 month low of $46.23 and a 12 month high of $58.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.537 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLF. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $297,493,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,472,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $847,955,000 after buying an additional 1,797,072 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,720,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,723,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $935,206,000 after buying an additional 1,321,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,455,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,786,000 after buying an additional 1,176,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

