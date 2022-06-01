$1.57 EPS Expected for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.57 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.71 and the lowest is $1.48. Cboe Global Markets posted earnings per share of $1.38 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full-year earnings of $6.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.92 to $6.73. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $6.91. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cboe Global Markets.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.09.

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $112.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.35. Cboe Global Markets has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBOE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,910,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,318,000 after buying an additional 1,229,437 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,670,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,586,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,019,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,285,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

