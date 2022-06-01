$1.94 Earnings Per Share Expected for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.94 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for OneMain’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.41. OneMain reported earnings per share of $2.66 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that OneMain will report full year earnings of $8.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.28 to $9.77. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $9.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.46 to $10.06. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover OneMain.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.15. OneMain had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.37 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OMF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on OneMain from $72.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on OneMain from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on OneMain in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OneMain has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

OneMain stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,057. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.39 and a 200-day moving average of $48.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.69. OneMain has a one year low of $38.96 and a one year high of $63.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.53%.

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.23 per share, for a total transaction of $40,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,064,890.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.64 per share, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,167,591.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 4,000 shares of company stock worth $164,155 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in OneMain by 20.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 497,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,796,000 after acquiring an additional 82,778 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in OneMain by 181.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 7,086 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in OneMain by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,682,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,091,000 after buying an additional 359,662 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in OneMain during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 85,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 14,895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

