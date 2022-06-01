$1.97 EPS Expected for Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.97 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kadant’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.91 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.01. Kadant posted earnings per share of $2.01 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kadant will report full year earnings of $8.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.85 to $9.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $9.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.13 to $10.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kadant.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $226.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.17 million. Kadant had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Kadant from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kadant in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kadant in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of KAI stock traded up $2.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $187.89. 314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,974. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $189.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.74. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Kadant has a 12-month low of $166.12 and a 12-month high of $240.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. Kadant’s payout ratio is 11.17%.

In other news, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $296,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $283,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KAI. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Kadant by 13.4% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 16,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant during the 1st quarter worth $335,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kadant by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 246,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Kadant in the first quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kadant by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,722,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

