$104.80 Million in Sales Expected for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) will report sales of $104.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $106.74 million and the lowest is $103.63 million. Guardant Health posted sales of $92.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full-year sales of $465.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $462.95 million to $468.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $625.03 million, with estimates ranging from $602.46 million to $634.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Guardant Health.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $96.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.71 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 107.20% and a negative return on equity of 62.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.06) earnings per share.

GH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $170.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.83.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $289,823.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 92,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,439 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 304,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,195,000 after purchasing an additional 40,985 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 45,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 16,132 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,081,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP now owns 661,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,814,000 after purchasing an additional 270,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GH stock opened at $40.98 on Wednesday. Guardant Health has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $133.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.63. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 0.70.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

