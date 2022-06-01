$109.40 Million in Sales Expected for Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) will post sales of $109.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Clarus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $106.50 million and the highest is $110.30 million. Clarus posted sales of $73.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 49.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Clarus will report full year sales of $472.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $470.00 million to $478.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $510.38 million, with estimates ranging from $498.40 million to $524.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Clarus.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Clarus had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $118.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CLAR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Clarus from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Clarus from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Clarus to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clarus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

In related news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $4,202,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,828,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,416,028.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $242,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 335,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,227,850. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clarus by 2,905.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clarus during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clarus by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clarus by 266.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Clarus by 274.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares during the period. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Clarus stock opened at $21.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.66. Clarus has a 52-week low of $18.92 and a 52-week high of $32.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $815.58 million, a PE ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 3.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Clarus’s payout ratio is 14.71%.

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

