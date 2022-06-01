$110.79 Million in Sales Expected for NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV – Get Rating) will announce sales of $110.79 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NewAge’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $104.09 million to $117.50 million. NewAge posted sales of $125.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NewAge will report full-year sales of $457.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $447.11 million to $466.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $487.42 million, with estimates ranging from $468.37 million to $506.47 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NewAge.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in NewAge by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9,023 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of NewAge by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 17,963 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NewAge by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 9,910 shares in the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new position in shares of NewAge in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewAge in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 25.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NewAge stock opened at $0.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.92. NewAge has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $2.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.74. The company has a market cap of $49.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.33.

NewAge, Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy products in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct / Social Selling and Direct Store. It provides health and wellness, energy drink, essential oil and anti-aging skincare, cosmetic, beverage, snacks, water and air filtration, and personal care products, as well as weight management, nutritional supplement, nutraceutical, and slenderiize products; diagnostic products, such as DNA testing and diagnostic kits and products; and CBD products.

