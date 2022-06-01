$12.84 Billion in Sales Expected for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) to announce $12.84 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.75 billion to $12.92 billion. American Airlines Group posted sales of $7.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full-year sales of $46.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $45.17 billion to $47.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $49.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.05 billion to $54.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow American Airlines Group.
American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The airline reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. The business’s revenue was up 122.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($4.32) EPS.
Shares of AAL stock opened at $17.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.56. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.44. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $26.04.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 6,685.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,425 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 207.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 53.70% of the company’s stock.
About American Airlines Group
American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.
