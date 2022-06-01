$13.27 Billion in Sales Expected for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSNGet Rating) will post sales of $13.27 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.02 billion to $13.55 billion. Tyson Foods posted sales of $12.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full-year sales of $52.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $51.85 billion to $52.54 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $52.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $52.05 billion to $53.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tyson Foods.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSNGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $89.61 on Wednesday. Tyson Foods has a 1 year low of $69.88 and a 1 year high of $100.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.58. The company has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.56%.

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 22,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,965,262.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,050 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $484,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,936 shares of company stock valued at $2,752,206. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods (Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tyson Foods (TSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.