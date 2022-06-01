$13.27 Billion in Sales Expected for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) will post sales of $13.27 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.02 billion to $13.55 billion. Tyson Foods posted sales of $12.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full-year sales of $52.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $51.85 billion to $52.54 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $52.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $52.05 billion to $53.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tyson Foods.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $89.61 on Wednesday. Tyson Foods has a 1 year low of $69.88 and a 1 year high of $100.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.58. The company has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.56%.

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 22,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,965,262.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,050 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $484,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,936 shares of company stock valued at $2,752,206. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

