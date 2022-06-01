$143.29 Million in Sales Expected for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) will post $143.29 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $141.54 million and the highest is $145.60 million. U.S. Physical Therapy reported sales of $126.93 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full year sales of $558.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $556.45 million to $561.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $586.89 million, with estimates ranging from $582.61 million to $595.26 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for U.S. Physical Therapy.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $131.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.57 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Barrington Research cut their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $144.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

Shares of NYSE:USPH opened at $112.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.09 and a beta of 1.23. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 12-month low of $84.43 and a 12-month high of $123.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.94%.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 1,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total value of $122,905.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 3,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $314,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,100 shares of company stock valued at $484,051. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 9.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,955,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter valued at about $676,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 10,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

