$169.46 Million in Sales Expected for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) will report sales of $169.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $167.71 million and the highest estimate coming in at $171.10 million. Spirit Realty Capital posted sales of $164.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full year sales of $688.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $671.84 million to $695.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $769.32 million, with estimates ranging from $679.94 million to $795.26 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Spirit Realty Capital.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.42). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 35.32%. The company had revenue of $167.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SRC. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JMP Securities began coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Realty Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.91.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 255.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRC opened at $41.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.77. Spirit Realty Capital has a 52-week low of $38.74 and a 52-week high of $52.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.638 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.11%.

About Spirit Realty Capital (Get Rating)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirit Realty Capital (SRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.