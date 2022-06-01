$179.67 Million in Sales Expected for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) will report sales of $179.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Five9’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $179.43 million and the highest estimate coming in at $180.00 million. Five9 posted sales of $143.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five9 will report full-year sales of $769.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $756.03 million to $772.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $946.93 million, with estimates ranging from $928.60 million to $991.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Five9.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.52. Five9 had a negative net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 24.00%. The business had revenue of $182.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Five9’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on FIVN shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Five9 from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Five9 from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five9 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.90.

FIVN opened at $96.71 on Wednesday. Five9 has a one year low of $80.52 and a one year high of $211.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.72 and a beta of 0.50.

In related news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.58, for a total transaction of $124,802.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,931,723.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,916 shares of company stock worth $3,334,306. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Five9 by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 844,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $134,867,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Five9 by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Five9 by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,119 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,917,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. 97.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

