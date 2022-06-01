$190.03 Million in Sales Expected for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) will report sales of $190.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $190.00 million and the highest is $190.10 million. Power Integrations reported sales of $180.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full-year sales of $764.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $755.10 million to $769.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $855.21 million, with estimates ranging from $827.34 million to $890.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Power Integrations.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $182.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.20 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 24.01%. Power Integrations’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share.

POWI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.67.

In other Power Integrations news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $855,335.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 3,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total value of $339,795.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 118,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,080,680.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,503,209. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 574,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,408,000 after purchasing an additional 59,213 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 44,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 23,192 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the fourth quarter valued at $748,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 501,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the third quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $84.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.02. Power Integrations has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $110.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.71%.

Power Integrations Company Profile (Get Rating)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Power Integrations (POWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.