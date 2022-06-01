1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Short Interest Update

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 293,100 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the April 30th total of 234,500 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 55,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

In related news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.13 per share, with a total value of $43,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,944,817.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 19.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,310,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,012,000 after acquiring an additional 45,642 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in 1st Source by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 531,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,604,000 after buying an additional 57,730 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in 1st Source by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 435,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,589,000 after buying an additional 4,261 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in 1st Source by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 370,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,114,000 after buying an additional 8,521 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in 1st Source by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 326,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,118,000 after buying an additional 31,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCE opened at $47.02 on Wednesday. 1st Source has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $52.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.08 and a 200-day moving average of $47.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. 1st Source had a net margin of 33.48% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $82.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.30 million. Equities research analysts forecast that 1st Source will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.44%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

