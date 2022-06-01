1stdibs.Com (DIBS) & The Competition Financial Survey

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) is one of 49 public companies in the “Catalog & mail-order houses” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare 1stdibs.Com to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for 1stdibs.Com and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1stdibs.Com 0 3 3 0 2.50 1stdibs.Com Competitors 314 1294 3387 64 2.63

1stdibs.Com currently has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 232.75%. As a group, “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies have a potential upside of 62.20%. Given 1stdibs.Com’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe 1stdibs.Com is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 1stdibs.Com and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio 1stdibs.Com $102.73 million -$20.96 million -5.77 1stdibs.Com Competitors $15.78 billion $828.10 million -3.85

1stdibs.Com’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than 1stdibs.Com. 1stdibs.Com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares 1stdibs.Com and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1stdibs.Com -24.25% -15.64% -12.56% 1stdibs.Com Competitors -11.11% -33.80% -7.43%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.5% of 1stdibs.Com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.4% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.9% of 1stdibs.Com shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.4% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

1stdibs.Com competitors beat 1stdibs.Com on 9 of the 11 factors compared.

About 1stdibs.Com (Get Rating)

1stdibs.Com, Inc. operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

