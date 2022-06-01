$2.22 Billion in Sales Expected for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLYGet Rating) to announce sales of $2.22 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.29 billion. Ally Financial posted sales of $2.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full-year sales of $8.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.36 billion to $9.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $9.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.61 billion to $9.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ally Financial.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLYGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. Ally Financial had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

ALLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.92.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,711,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 10,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ALLY opened at $44.04 on Wednesday. Ally Financial has a 12 month low of $37.05 and a 12 month high of $56.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

Ally Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

