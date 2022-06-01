$2.38 Billion in Sales Expected for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) to post $2.38 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for eBay’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.36 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.40 billion. eBay posted sales of $2.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eBay will report full year sales of $9.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.57 billion to $9.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $10.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.66 billion to $10.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover eBay.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.14). eBay had a net margin of 113.26% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EBAY. TheStreet lowered shares of eBay from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.31.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $358,660.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,259.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $2,696,527.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of eBay by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,274,224 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $302,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,942 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter valued at about $304,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of eBay by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,354,825 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $134,837,000 after purchasing an additional 233,226 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its stake in shares of eBay by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 15,429 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter valued at about $317,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $48.67 on Wednesday. eBay has a 12 month low of $43.28 and a 12 month high of $81.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.96 and its 200-day moving average is $58.50. The firm has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 5.16%.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

