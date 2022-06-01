$2.55 Billion in Sales Expected for CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) to report sales of $2.55 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CGI’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.52 billion and the highest is $2.57 billion. CGI posted sales of $2.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CGI will report full-year sales of $10.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.96 billion to $10.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $10.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.36 billion to $10.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CGI.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. CGI had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion.

GIB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on CGI from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CGI from C$127.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. CIBC lifted their target price on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in CGI during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in CGI by 272.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in CGI during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CGI during the third quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CGI during the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. 51.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GIB stock opened at $85.43 on Wednesday. CGI has a 1 year low of $76.98 and a 1 year high of $93.93. The stock has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.16 and its 200-day moving average is $83.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

