$23.78 Million in Sales Expected for AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) to report sales of $23.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AcuityAds’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $24.00 million and the lowest is $23.56 million. AcuityAds reported sales of $24.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AcuityAds will report full-year sales of $109.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $108.48 million to $109.56 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $132.14 million, with estimates ranging from $131.95 million to $132.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AcuityAds.

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $29.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.03 million. AcuityAds had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 4.37%.

ATY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AcuityAds in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AcuityAds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on AcuityAds from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities reduced their target price on AcuityAds from C$6.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on AcuityAds from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AcuityAds presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.96.

Shares of NYSE:ATY opened at $2.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71. AcuityAds has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATY. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in AcuityAds by 25.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,131,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,568,000 after purchasing an additional 231,200 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in AcuityAds by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 677,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 370,600 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in AcuityAds by 12.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 398,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 45,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in AcuityAds during the second quarter valued at $3,150,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in AcuityAds by 1,687.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 237,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 224,474 shares in the last quarter. 8.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

