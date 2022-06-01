$250.19 Million in Sales Expected for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) will announce sales of $250.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $250.57 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $250.00 million. Silicon Laboratories posted sales of $169.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $999.47 million to $1.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Silicon Laboratories.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 266.91%. The firm had revenue of $233.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SLAB shares. Cowen lowered their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $205.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $208.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.00.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.45, for a total transaction of $141,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,592,598.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nina Richardson sold 473 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.60, for a total value of $61,300.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,961.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLAB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,751,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 891,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $183,978,000 after buying an additional 258,534 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 338.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 232,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,996,000 after buying an additional 179,800 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $19,944,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 255.6% in the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 125,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,779,000 after purchasing an additional 89,864 shares during the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $149.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.23. Silicon Laboratories has a 52-week low of $124.78 and a 52-week high of $211.98.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

