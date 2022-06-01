$279.89 Million in Sales Expected for Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) will announce sales of $279.89 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Strategic Education’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $276.38 million to $283.40 million. Strategic Education posted sales of $299.17 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Strategic Education will report full-year sales of $1.08 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Strategic Education.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $258.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.06 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Strategic Education stock opened at $65.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.51. Strategic Education has a 12-month low of $48.01 and a 12-month high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Strategic Education by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Strategic Education by 1.9% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,154 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC grew its position in Strategic Education by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Strategic Education by 36.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 713 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Strategic Education by 16.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

